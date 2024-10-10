Frutas de Chile presented its brand in Europe

Frutas de Chile was present at Fruit Attraction 2024, an international event that has become one of the major events for the fruit world in the European market.

In this edition, Chilean fruits had a pavilion where the Frutas de Chile brand and the red color that accompanies it stood out. In this pavilion there was an area specially set up for representatives of Chilean fruit companies to hold meetings with importers, retailers, and receivers, with a view to what will be the new season of Chilean fresh fruit exports in 2024-25, Frutas de Chile explained in a press release.

In this regard, the president of Frutas de Chile, Iván Marambio commented that “it is key for us to be present at Fruit Attraction, an event that is becoming increasingly important for our industry, as it coincides with the beginning of our season, but it is also a meeting platform for producers, exporters, importers, retailers, service providers and products for the fruit industry in Europe.”

“Although our fresh fruit exports to Europe have been falling in recent seasons, during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, we rebounded, growing by almost 11%, exceeding 411 thousand tons, which shows us that in Europe there are still opportunities for our fruits and this type of event such as Fruit Attraction allows us to analyze this,” he added.

Frutas de Chile brand

As part of the event held in Madrid, the Chilean industry officially launched the “Fruits of Chile” brand in the European market, with which it seeks to show a sector that works together for the growth and development of a sustainable sector committed to delivering increasingly higher quality fruit to consumers.

The launching ceremony was held at the city's Real Casino and was attended by more than 200 guests, representing Chilean fruit companies, importers, buyers, retailers, and other key players linked to the industry.

Both the president of Frutas de Chile and the Chilean ambassador to Spain, Javier Velasco, agreed on the importance that public-private work has meant, not only for the growth of fruit in Chile but also for the international recognition that Chilean fruits have today in international markets and where the “Frutas de Chile” brand reflects each of the efforts made.

“This is the first time we have held a ceremony of this magnitude in the framework of Fruit Attraction, but we wanted to do something special to present our brand 'Fruits of Chile' in the European market. It is a brand that makes us very proud because it represents the values of passion, excellence, and empathy with which each producer and exporter carries out their work, but it is also a brand that allows us to show a united industry, where what matters is to deliver the best of Chile, through the fruit”, said Iván Marambio.

Ambassador Velasco said that this has been a great year for Chilean fruit at Fruit Attraction and that “this launch is a great event and a great change of name, from Asoex to Frutas de Chile”.

In the same vein, Gabriel Guggisberg, director of ProChile in Spain, noted, “We are very happy, both with the launch of the brand, and with Chile's participation in Fruit Attraction, a fair with one of the largest business representations abroad. We appreciate all the effort being made by the sector and as ProChile we will continue to support it as always”.

It is worth remembering that Chile is today the main exporter of fresh fruit in the southern hemisphere and the main supplier of fresh cherries and plums in the world.

*Photographs Frutas de Chile.