Pazazz apples heading to stores as marketers target young shoppers

Honeybear Brands, a leading grower, marketer, and developer of conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries, has announced another season for its exclusive brand Pazazz, the ruby red apple.

In a release, the company described Pazazz as a fantastic eating apple with bold flavors and strong visual appeal. It is an ideal apple for retailers to build a premium apple program around.

This year’s crop is being harvested and packed at Honeybear’s facilities in Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York, and Nova Scotia. It will offer retail partners peak-of-harvest flavor and a long-term supply, as Pazazz is an ideal storing apple that delivers a quality eating experience year-round.

Pazazz is not only delicious, the company says, but it also offers an essential component of good gut health. Delivering an estimated 4.4 grams of dietary fiber, apples, and their fiber-rich peels are positioned to take the lead in the growing fiber conversation.

Honeybear Brands is launching a public relations effort that includes media outreach and influencer engagement, along with a paid media campaign that will reinforce the fiber and health connection message with Pazazz apples.

“Apples have seen a drop in consumption with younger consumers. We need to turn that trend around and give them a reason to choose apples first for a variety of eating occasions. We know health-conscious consumers choose their produce based on health benefits and convenience, something apples has in spades,” said Don Roper, vice president of sales and marketing, at Honeybear Brands.

Apples, the second banana

According to USApple industry data, apples are second behind bananas when it comes to the most consumed fruit.

Honeybear Brands is supporting the apple industries’ collaborative effort to increase apple consumption – a push to drive top-of-mind awareness of apples with consumers, leaning into the fruit’s health and wellness benefits such as fiber and gut health, hydration and recovery, and mood-boosting attributes.

In addition to being a high-impact health component to the daily diet, apples are portable, making them a great on-the-go snack or in-school lunch. And unlike bananas, apples can be easily incorporated into salads, or cooked in side dishes or desserts. With multiple taste profiles and colors, there’s an apple for almost every shopper’s preference.

Assist Second Harvest Heartland puts hunger on ice

Reaching that younger consumer is just one reason why Pazazz is teaming up with Professional Hockey standout Taylor Heise to “Assist Second Harvest Heartland.”

During the “Assist Second Harvest Heartland” campaign, Honeybear will donate 600 pounds of apples each time Heise feeds a teammate an assist – otherwise known as an “apple” in hockey – during her games this season.

"Apples help fuel our bodies. And who better than an elite athlete like Taylor Heise to remind health-conscious audiences about the health benefits of apples? Taylor’s fan base is comprised of that younger audience, and she has a genuine desire to be part of a cause marketing effort to combat hunger,” said Roper. “Women’s sports are having a big moment, and we are excited to celebrate that while attracting new Apple consumers and donating to a good cause.”

Retailers carrying Pazazz benefit from this partnership halo via social media, public relations, and in-store assets, as Pazazz gets extra ice time with hockey fans all season. More information can be obtained by visiting the Honeybear booth in Atlanta #B2049.