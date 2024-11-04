Avocados From Mexico says autumn is best time to eat the fruit

Avocados From Mexico, a non-profit partnership that spreads news about avocados from the country, has announced that autumn is the best time to eat the fruit.

Michoacán's terrain, volcanic soil, abundant sunlight, temperate microclimate, timely rainfall, and natural irrigation make for the perfect environment for avocado production and harvest.

The organization explains that the optimal conditions enable growers to "cultivate 54,000 avocado orchards at different altitudes, ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 feet, and in related fluctuating temperatures, standing at more than 10 degrees Celsius, allowing the green fruit to grow and be harvested perennially throughout the year."

Michoacán, Mexico's biggest avocado-producing region, has four blooming cycles that overlap, the Loca, Aventajada, Normal Bloom, and last but not least: Marzena.

According to the press release sent by Avocados From Mexico, the Aventajada (advantaged) blooming cycle, which is the shortest avocado bloom, spanning from September to November, "offers the opportunity to enjoy the longer-bodied, pear-shaped avocados so familiar on autumn stalls."

This makes the season the best time to try the fruit, since avocados are at its creamiest and most buttery state, with a slightly nutty flavor. "If it's been a well-kept secret up until now, you can henceforth reveal it," the organization adds.

This also interlaps with Día de Los Muertos, a holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2, where family and friends gather to pay respects and honor dead family members and friends.