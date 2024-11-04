Fresh Del Monte posts strong Q3, buoyed by strong demand for avocados and pineapples

Fresh Del Monte's financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 show that the company's net sales increased slightly over $16 million year-on-year.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $1,019.5 million compared with $1,003.1 million in the prior-year period.

The increase in net sales was "primarily driven by higher net sales in the company's fresh and value-added product segment due to higher sales volume, as well as increased per unit selling prices principally of avocado and pineapple, as a result of strong market demand."

The increase was partially offset by a decrease in net sales in the banana segment, primarily driven by competitive market pressures.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $93.8 million compared with $74.4 million in the prior-year period.

The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by higher sales volume and higher per-unit selling prices in the fresh and value-added product segment, partially offset by higher per-unit production and procurement costs, lower sales volume in the banana segment, and the negative impact of fluctuations in exchange rates, primarily related to a stronger Costa Rican colon.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 9.2% compared with 7.4% in the prior-year period.

"We are pleased to report strong performance in the third quarter. Our strategic focus on high-margin, value-added products continues to deliver positive results, demonstrating the strength of our product innovations and our commitment to driving long-term profitability and value for our shareholders," said Fresh Del Monte Chairman and CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh.

"As committed, we have announced our decision on Mann Packing following our strategic review—a defining step that we believe will boost profitability, reinforce resilience, and deliver sustained growth."