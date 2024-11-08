Westfalia Fruit's digital storytelling recognised with two Lovie Awards

Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of avocados and other fruits, has been awarded two Lovie Awards for its innovative "Our Story" webpage.

The company received the Gold Lovie Award in the Websites & Mobile Sites for the Food & Beverage category, as well as the People's Lovie Award, which was decided through a public poll, with Westfalia Fruit receiving 70% of the vote.

The Lovie Awards, recognised as Europe's premier platform for digital innovations, celebrate outstanding achievements across culture, technology, and business. Westfalia Fruit’s ‘Our Story’ page stood out to the judges with its engaging content, thoughtful visual design, and interactive elements that bring the company's heritage and sustainable practices to life.

The ‘Our Story’ page highlights Westfalia Fruit’s innovative agricultural practices, including the development of disease-resistant rootstock and the careful selection of cultivars based on factors such as climate adaptation and resource efficiency.

This award showcases Westfalia Fruit’s commitment to sustainability across its supply chain. The company uses advanced water-saving methods, including precision irrigation and monitoring techniques, aiming to reduce water usage by 50% per kilogram of avocados before 2030. This commitment extends to sustainable transportation, with over 95% of fruit shipped by sea and land in recyclable crates and biodegradable packaging.

Looking ahead, the organisation aims to achieve net zero emissions across its supply chain by 2049.

Entries were evaluated based on six key criteria: content, structure and navigation, visual design, functionality, interactivity, and overall user experience. Westfalia Fruit’s ‘Our Story’ page achieved high marks across all categories.

Jelle Wigboldus, Global Digital Communication Manager at Westfalia Fruit commented: “This recognition from both industry experts and the public affirms our approach to digital storytelling and transparency. Winning the Gold and People's Lovie Awards shows that our message resonates deeply with both our industry peers and consumers and reflects the collaborative spirit of our team and agency partners who brought our vision to life.”

The winning digital experience was realised through a collaboration between Westfalia Fruit’s internal team, and specialised agencies including Studio Analoog, Plusdrie, Press Play Development, and AllesOnline. Studio Analoog added: “We are deeply honoured to have received multiple awards and honourable mentions for this project. This recognition highlights our dedication to tell amazing stories and our passion for creating unique, custom visuals that bring Westfalia Fruit’s vision to life.”