Dried fruit snacks market size expected to grow thanks to evolving consumer preferences

Dried fruit snacks have become increasingly popular amongst consumers thanks to their convenient properties. According to a report released by Data Bridge Market Research, the global dried fruit snacks market size is projected to reach $045.02 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.12% from 2025 to 2032.

Trends shaping the dried fruit snacks market are consumers prioritizing health and wellness, the innovation of dried fruit snacks, including new unique flavor profiles, the rise in vegan and plant-based diets, the rising demand for high quality, pesticide-free, organic snacks, and the convenient packaging.

Made by removing water content from fresh fruits while retaining their nutritional value, dried fruits have become a favorite for many who prefer a healthier snack option on the go. Dates currently hold a 20% share of the market, with the rest being dominated by an assortment of sweet fruits such as Apricots and figs.

The report also shows that supermarkets dominate the market share, with a 40% hold "due to easy accessibility," followed by a 25% hold by online retail channels thanks to the rise of e-commerce platforms; specialty stores, convenience stores, and others account for the remaining 35%.

Countries with the highest share of the dried fruit snacks market are in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.