December 19 , 2024
VP of international marketing at the California Table Grape Commission retires after 25 years

Susan Day, vice president of international marketing for the California Table Grape Commission and 25-year veteran in table grape export promotion, is to retire at the end of  December with thanks from the industry she has served. So said Kathleen Nave, commission president, in sharing the announcement of Day’s retirement.  

“Susan’s focus on expanding opportunities for table grape growers in export markets has been at the core of her work for over two decades,” said Nave. “The grower community  recognizes and appreciates all that she has done.”  

As the vice president of international marketing, Day led the international promotion and market access work for many years, traveling worldwide to represent California table grape growers. According to Nave, combining market access with promotion meant Day worked with government agencies in the U.S. and foreign countries to open and keep markets open and with in-country marketing teams to develop and implement promotional activities that move volume.  

“Susan has been an integral part of the successful movement of California table grapes into export markets for 25 years,” said Nave. “Her focus on creating demand for the product,  passion for travel, interest in other cultures, and marketing expertise made Susan a valuable  asset to the industry.”    

Day moved to Fresno from London, England, in 1995 and joined the commission in 2000. She brought her experience marketing several U.S. commodities across Europe as the owner and operator of a marketing consultancy. Before that, she worked on international branding campaigns with advertising agencies in Australia and the U.K.  

