In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we analyze Peru's strong recovery in mango exports. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Mangoes have become a key product in Peru's agroexport sector, showcasing significant potential despite challenges. Although it has yet to achieve the status of major crops like grapes or blueberries, its booming success in northern regions and previous international campaigns underscores its expanding significance.

The 2024-25 mango season shows an impressive recovery from the impact of extreme weather in the previous season that precipitated a 67% drop in volume and a 32% decline in value. This season, with more stable weather, exports reached 153,387 tons by December, valued at $229 million—marking a 307% increase in volume and a 156% growth in value.

Fresh mango exports dominated, accounting for 81% of total shipments, although prices dropped by 37%, averaging $1.49 per kilogram.

Early harvests, driven by water shortages in Piura and Áncash, disrupted the usual schedule, creating overlaps with competing campaigns and pressuring prices. The season is expected to close early, with projections of 200,000 to 230,000 tons in volume and revenue between $290 million and $310 million. International markets, particularly the United States and Europe, played a crucial role in this recovery. Exports to the U.S. grew by 383% in volume and 208% in value, though prices fell 36%, averaging $1.36 per kilogram.

Despite challenges, the mango sector has demonstrated resilience, with improved volumes and revenue showcasing its potential in global markets. However, climate sensitivity and competition remain barriers to long-term growth, emphasizing the need for continued adaptation and innovation to further solidify Peru’s position in the agroexport industry.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.