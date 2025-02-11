Healthy grapes start with BELVINE

February 11 , 2025
Veganic, a leader in agricultural solutions, presents BELVINE®, an innovative and disruptive biofungicide designed to combat downy mildew and powdery mildew in vines. Its new biocontrol active ingredient, ABE-IT 56, derived from the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, is exclusive to Veganic for Iberia. ECOCERT also certifies BELVINE® for organic farming. BELVINE® has phytosanitary registration in Spain (ES-01430) and Portugal (1933), marking a paradigm shift in sustainable crop protection.

Innovation and sustainability in one product

BELVINE® activates the vine's natural defenses through salicylic and jasmonic acid pathways, offering effective, residue-free protection. It also reduces the use of conventional fungicides like copper and sulfur, making it ideal for integrated pest management (IPM) programs. Its liquid formulation facilitates application and ensures uniform coverage.

Key benefits of BELVINE®:

  1. Unique active ingredient: ABE-IT 56, derived from S. cerevisiae, stimulates the plant's defenses.
  2. Advanced mode of action combines a physical barrier, systemic action, and biochemical defense without generating resistance.
  3. Suitable for organic farming: Certified by ECOCERT and without maximum residue limits (MRL).

Commitment to sustainability

BELVINE® not only reduces the damage caused by downy mildew and powdery mildew and supports the transition toward more sustainable and efficient agriculture. Available in a 5L format, it represents the perfect balance between innovation, environmental respect, and quality in vine cultivation.

