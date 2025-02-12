Kroger to cut up to 200 jobs in Cincinnati restructuring

Kroger Co. has announced internally that it will eliminate up to 200 positions across three office sites at its headquarters in Cincinnati, according to a report from the Cincinnati Business Courier. Kroger spokesperson Erin Rolfes confirmed the layoffs but did not provide further details on the restructuring.

"As we continue to deliver fresh, affordable food to our customers, we are focusing on key priority areas that support our go-to-market strategy. As part of this prioritization, we have made some team restructures and eliminated a small number of roles to improve efficiency," the company explained in a statement.

Sources within the company revealed the layoffs were part of efforts to reduce or halt projects that the company has chosen not to continue. The layoffs, which occurred last week, affected employees at Kroger’s downtown Cincinnati headquarters, the 84.51 data analysis unit, and the Kroger Technology & Digital team.

Kroger has not filed notices under the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires companies to notify employees if more than 500 workers are laid off at a single location. Sources further clarified that these layoffs are unrelated to Kroger’s failed merger with Albertsons last year.

This news comes on the heels of a similar announcement from Albertsons, which revealed plans to cut $1.5 billion in costs over the next three years. In early January, Albertsons disclosed that nearly 400 corporate employees will be laid off, with 225 cuts in Phoenix and 156 in Pleasanton, California. Those layoffs are scheduled for February 22.

