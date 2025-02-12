Veteran marketing leader joins NatureSweet to accelerate growth and innovation

February 12 , 2025
Press release

NatureSweet, the largest vertically integrated agricultural company in North America and the world’s largest controlled environment agriculture (CEA) B Corp, has announced the hiring of Tobianne Paul (Tobi) as Chief Marketing Officer.

With more than 25 years of proven experience, Tobi is an expert in eCommerce, digital strategy, and omnichannel marketing.

Tobi has played a key role in transforming companies across diverse sectors, from established consumer brands to emerging startups. She spearheaded significant growth for a publicly traded consumer products company, leveraging her deep understanding of consumer needs and digital ecosystems to deliver exceptional results.

“Tobi’s track record of building strong, consumer-centric brands speaks for itself,” says Rodolfo Spielmann, President & CEO of NatureSweet. “Her data-driven approach and results-oriented mindset will be instrumental in driving efficiency and supporting NatureSweet’s continued growth.”

Before joining NatureSweet, Tobi was CEO and CMO for several online retailers across industries ranging from food to building materials. Outside of her professional endeavors, she is an avid fan of live music and Big 10 sports.

Tobi Paul

