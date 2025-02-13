Press release

Going organic is an exciting opportunity for many farmers and producers—but the certification process can feel overwhelming. What does it take to become USDA-certified organic? What are the requirements? How do you navigate the application process?

These are common questions that often discourage producers from taking the next step.

To simplify the journey, QIMA IBD is hosting a free webinar to break down the USDA organic certification process for crops and wild crops. Whether you’re just starting to explore certification or actively working toward compliance, this session will provide the clarity you need.

Why Consider Organic Certification?

Organic certification isn’t just about meeting regulations—it’s a strategic investment that can open doors to premium markets, higher product value, and stronger consumer trust. As demand for organic products grows globally, certified producers are better positioned to expand their market reach and increase profitability.

What the Webinar Covers:

A clear understanding of what it means to be USDA-certified organic

Step-by-step guidance on the certification process

Key regulations for crop and wild crop certification

Tools and resources to help you succeed in the organic market

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is ideal for:

Farmers exploring organic certification

Conventional farmers transitioning to organic

to organic Wild crop harvesters

Producers seeking market expansion

The webinar will take place on Feb. 25 at 2:00 pm online.

This is a great opportunity to get expert insights and practical steps to make organic certification more accessible and manageable.