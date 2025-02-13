Demystifying USDA Organic Certification: A Guide for Farmers & Producers

February 13 , 2025
Industry Announcements More News
Demystifying USDA Organic Certification: A Guide for Farmers & Producers
Press release
 
Going organic is an exciting opportunity for many farmers and producers—but the certification process can feel overwhelming. What does it take to become USDA-certified organic? What are the requirements? How do you navigate the application process?
These are common questions that often discourage producers from taking the next step.
 
To simplify the journey, QIMA IBD is hosting a free webinar to break down the USDA organic certification process for crops and wild crops. Whether you’re just starting to explore certification or actively working toward compliance, this session will provide the clarity you need.
 
Why Consider Organic Certification?
 
Organic certification isn’t just about meeting regulations—it’s a strategic investment that can open doors to premium markets, higher product value, and stronger consumer trust. As demand for organic products grows globally, certified producers are better positioned to expand their market reach and increase profitability.
 
What the Webinar Covers:
 
  • A clear understanding of what it means to be USDA-certified organic
  •  Step-by-step guidance on the certification process
  • Key regulations for crop and wild crop certification
  • Tools and resources to help you succeed in the organic market
 
Who Should Attend?

This webinar is ideal for:

  •  Farmers exploring organic certification
  • Conventional farmers transitioning to organic
  •  Wild crop harvesters
  • Producers seeking market expansion
 
 The webinar will take place on Feb. 25 at 2:00 pm online. 
 
This is a great opportunity to get expert insights and practical steps to make organic certification more accessible and manageable.
 

You might also be interested in


Steven Martina leaves Zespri after one year
Summerfruit Australia announces search for new CEO
VP of international marketing at the California Table Grape Commission retires after 25 years
AREFLH forum on European ag policies: Dialogue and collaboration mark the way for the future of the fresh produce industry
GreenTech Americas 2025: Pioneering the future of horticulture
Colombia Avocado Board elects new directors
Ondine's flat nectarine and flat peaches season begins in Australia
First international marketing campaign underway for new kiwi, Dulcis

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands