Syngenta Group adds new independent director to its Board of Directors

Following the General Shareholders’ Meeting held by Syngenta Group on February 14, 2025, the Company announced that Alf Barrios, a Spanish and U.S. citizen, has been unanimously elected as a new independent director of the Company, effective February 14, 2025. He has also been appointed as a member of the Board’s Compensation Committee and Audit Committee.

Alf Barrios has over 35 years of experience working globally in the natural resources and energy sectors. He retired from Rio Tinto, a leading global mining and materials company, at the end of 2024.

At Rio Tinto, he held the positions of Chief Commercial Officer, China Chair and Japan Chairman (Singapore) from 2021. He joined Rio Tinto in 2014 as the CEO of its global Aluminum business (Montreal, Canada). Prior to Rio Tinto, he worked for 21 years at BP, a leading oil and gas company, where his last role was Executive Director and EVP Downstream for TNK-BP (Moscow, Russia).

Barrios is a recognized international leader in managing global value chains, production, trading, supply and logistics, and sales and marketing across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Australasia.

Syngenta Group Chairman Li Fanrong said: “We are delighted that Alf Barrios is joining our Board. His deep knowledge in managing global value chains will be invaluable to us and help Syngenta Group pursue our goal of providing agronomic solutions and digital services that farmers need to grow healthy food while conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.”

Alf Barrios said: “I am delighted to join the Syngenta Group Board of Directors. Syngenta is one of the world’s biggest agricultural innovation companies, operating in over 100 countries. I look forward to supporting the Group with my background in managing complex global businesses.”