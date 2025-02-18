Wooden lightweight packaging offers the lowest environmental impact

Press release

FRUIT LOGISTICA, the global trade show for the fresh produce world in Berlin, was the occasion FEDEMCO chose to present wooden lightweight packaging’s sustainable credentials. The International Coordinator of the Spanish packaging federation, Elena Postolov, detailed the results of a study conducted by the Polytechnic University of Valencia at the trade show’s Fresh Produce Forum.

The future of packaging: Choose Wood

The scientific research, which used the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology, analyzed the environmental impact of wooden vs corrugated cardboard packaging throughout their entire lifecycle. The results were conclusive: wood surpassed cardboard in all sustainable indicators:

51% lower global warming potential

15% less water consumption

32% less contribution to soil acidification

95% less contribution to marine ecosystem pollution

77% less impact on freshwater ecosystems

100% recyclable. 100% biodegradable.

During the presentation, it was highlighted that wooden packaging is 100% recyclable and 100% biodegradable. The federation ensures these renewable materials are only sourced from sustainably managed forests, hence providing ecosystem services, such as carbon storage, water protection, and biodiversity conservation, while ensuring long-term resource availability.

“Our forests do much more than just provide wood: they secure our future. FEDEMCO’s participation in Fruit Logistica 2025 highlights our commitment to this sustainable future. We’re here to show the world’s fresh produce leaders that wooden packaging is their ideal choice for an industry seeking responsible and competitive solutions,” said FEDEMCO’s Managing Director Emilio J. Pérez.

GROW INTERNATIONAL. European partnership

With the new EU Packaging Regulation (PPWR) about to enter into force, European wooden packaging federations are working closely to educate professionals and promote wood as the most sustainable packaging material. FEDEMCO, which currently holds the presidency of GROW INTERNATIONAL., a network founded in 1991 by wooden packaging federations from France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, is adamant about reinforcing this collaboration.

“We are strengthening our efforts to cooperate with other European federations. We see this collaboration as crucial to making a real impact on our society. The future of our planet is at stake and we all can contribute towards a better future,” Pérez added.