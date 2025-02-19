Fresh Del Monte wins a SEAL Business Sustainability Award

Fresh Del Monte announced winning the SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiative category. The award celebrates leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices. SEAL has given Fresh Del Monte recognition four times in the last five years.

SEAL (Sustainable, Environmental, Achievement, and Leadership) is a worldwide, award-driven environmental advocacy organization based in the United States that supports environmental initiatives.

This year, Fresh Del Monte was recognized for achieving its reduction targets of 27.5% for Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gases, seven years ahead of its 2030 goal.

“2025 represents our ninth-year SEAL Business Sustainability Award event. This year’s ESG award recipients follow a 9-year trendline of greater impact materiality and deeper granularity,” commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards. “Across all industries and geographies, companies are going deep and granular — into materials, chemistry, processes, R&D, supply chains, and more — to generate sustainability improvements.”

Chiquita was also recognized by SEAL, winning the Sustainability Innovation Award for its groundbreaking disease-resistant bananas prototype, Yelloway One.

The banana is the first hybrid banana prototype to be resistant to both Fusarium wilt (Tropical Race 4) and black leaf streak disease (Black Sigatoka).

