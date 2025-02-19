Citrus preservation treatment FruitMag wins SEAL award

Leading global specialty minerals company ICL announced that its citrus preservation product, FruitMag, won the 2025 SEAL (Sustainable, Environmental, Achievement, and Leadership) Sustainable Product Award for its "innovative and environmentally-friendly approach to post-harvest fruit protection."

SEAL is a worldwide, award-driven environmental advocacy organization based in the United States that is dedicated to supporting environmental initiatives. ICL won the organization's Sustainable Product Award, a prize specifically for products that are purpose-built for a sustainable future.

FruitMag, released by the company two years ago, is a sustainable, mineral-based citrus fruit treatment created to reduce post-harvest loss and extend citrus fruit shelf life without depending on chemical products or fungicides. The firming agent covers all citrus variations and is based on natural high-purity magnesium "sources from the Dead Sea."

The brand says it conducted extensive efficacy studies in collaboration with the Volcani Institute that demonstrated that FruitMag significantly reduces post-harvest citrus fruit loss and outperforms standard commercial treatments.

FruitMag can be applied via spraying, drenching, and dipping, is suitable for all packaging house types, and can be used at room temperature.

“We are proud and honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for FruitMag,” says Yaniv Kabalek, President of ICL Industrial Products. “This recognition underscores ICL’s unwavering commitment to delivering healthier, more sustainable solutions across the food and farming sectors.