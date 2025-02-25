Perfection Fresh Australia CEO Michael Simonetta retires

Perfection Fresh Australia has announced through LinkedIn that Michael Simonetta will retire as CEO on 30 June 2025 after more than 40 years of leadership.

The announcement said Michael’s vision, dedication, and passion for quality have shaped Perfection Fresh into one of Australia’s most innovative and trusted fresh produce companies, driving industry transformation and setting new standards in quality and innovation.

From introducing products like Broccolini®, Qukes®, and Calypso® mangoes to creating thousands of jobs, Michael’s impact goes beyond business—he has helped shape Australia’s fresh food landscape and made healthy eating more accessible for millions. His influence can be seen on supermarket shelves, cafes, restaurants, and family kitchens across the country, fundamentally changing how Australians experience fresh produce.

“Michael’s leadership has transformed Perfection Fresh into the company it is today,” said Dave Chen, Chair of Perfection Fresh. “His unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability has left a lasting impact—not just on our business but the entire fresh produce industry. On behalf of the Board, I extend our deepest gratitude for his extraordinary contributions.”

Rod Quin will join Perfection Fresh as the incoming CEO on 5 May 2025 before stepping into the role on 1 July 2025. Rod brings extensive global leadership experience, having led major agribusiness and food production companies across Asia, Europe, and Australasia, including as CEO of Westland Milk Products and senior leadership roles at Fonterra and Roquette.

“Rod’s wealth of experience in global markets, leadership, and customer partnerships makes him the ideal person to take Perfection Fresh into its next chapter,” said Chen. “We’re excited for the future and confident that Rod will continue Michael’s legacy of excellence, leading the company to even greater success.”