In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at the state of California's strawberry harvest. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Persistent rain has significantly impacted strawberry harvesting in the Santa Maria and Oxnard growing regions of California. Heavy rainfall totaling nearly two inches over the past week has forced growers to halt harvesting operations from Sunday, February 16, through Tuesday, February 18.

The resulting delay in harvests has led to suppliers depending on Mexican-grown strawberries to meet California's market demands. Weather disruptions last week also contributed to further harvest suspensions, exacerbating the supply shortage. Following the recent rains, growers anticipate quality challenges, including excessive bruising and pin rot. These issues may impact the overall marketability of the fruit and require additional quality control measures. Despite these challenges, California Giant Berry Farms in Watsonville, CA, remains optimistic, forecasting strong volumes of both organic and conventional strawberries.

The company is also bolstering supply with its "Fresh From Florida" labeled strawberries, which will reach peak volumes between mid-February and mid-March. With Santa Maria’s harvest remaining minimal for the rest of the week, suppliers continue to rely on Mexican strawberry imports. Mexico’s strawberry production remains in peak season and is expected to sustain strong supply levels through February and March.

As harvesting resumes in California, growers will assess field conditions and fruit quality closely. While supply chain adjustments and imports help bridge the current gap, stakeholders remain watchful for additional weather-related disruptions. With demand continuing to surpass available supply, consumers may experience fluctuations in strawberry availability and pricing in the coming weeks.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

Source: USDA Market News via Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.