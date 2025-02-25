Skip the cafe line—Equifruit has your latte (and Fairtrade bananas) at SEPC 2025

Press release

Equifruit, North America’s market leader in Fairtrade-certified bananas will be making their first debut at SEPC’s Southern Exposure 2025. Attendees headed to the Equifruit booth #529 should skip the Starbucks line because what will await you is the most badass latte you’ve ever tried.

But this isn’t just about free caffeine. Equifruit is serving up a reality check with every cup: It only costs $5 more per year to switch to Equifruit Fairtrade bananas on your grocery bill, about the same as a single latte. Equifruit is using this activation to drive home a simple, powerful message: if there’s room in the budget for a fancy coffee, there’s room to switch your banana purchase to Equifruit Fairtrade.

That extra $5 per year may seem small, but for banana farmers, it’s transformational. By choosing Equifruit Fairtrade bananas, retailers and consumers help ensure that farmers receive a guaranteed minimum price and the Fairtrade Premium, additional funds that go directly back into their communities. This means better wages, safer working conditions, access to education, and investments in local infrastructure.

“Coffee and conversation go hand in hand, and we think it’s about time the produce industry has a real conversation about banana prices,” said Kim Chackal, VP Sales and Marketing at Equifruit. “So, grab a Fairtrade latte on us and let’s talk about why switching to Equifruit is one of the most impactful choices a retailer can make.”