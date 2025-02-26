Mission Produce to showcase the advantage of vertical integration at SEPC

Press release

Mission Produce, Inc., a leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing Hass avocados, has announced it will showcase the Mission Advantage of vertical integration at the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) Southern Exposure trade show in Orlando, Fla., from March 6-8, 2025.

With more than 4,000 hectares of avocados and mangos, the Company is leveraging its owned supply to meet spring demand and support customers’ category growth with the World’s Finest Avocados™ and Mangos.

“Vertical integration provides Mission Produce, and our customers, a key advantage in supply reliability and quality control,” said Brooke Becker, Senior Vice President of Sales at Mission Produce. “With Peruvian mango season in full swing and Peruvian avocado season just around the corner, our farms are bustling with activity. Arrivals of our Peruvian Kents are demonstrating exceptional quality so far, so we’re thrilled for a strong start to the season. Our team's shared passion for excellence sets Mission apart– and it begins in the field with our world-class growers.”

Mission’s Peruvian mangos are cultivated by an industry-leading grower team with extensive knowledge and experience, as detailed in recent interviews with Agricultural Production Manager Edgar Bocanegra Zecevich and Phenology Supervisor Xiomara Rodriguez. New this season, Mission's Kent mangos are specially packed in Mission’s innovative four-count mango bag of retail-ready snacking mangos, which will be featured in SEPC’s new product showcase.

“Mission’s retail-ready mango bag has been an early success, and we are using that momentum to uncover more opportunities for growth in the avocado and mango categories,” added Becker. “In anticipation of SEPC, we looked at how avocados are performing in the southern region of the U.S.– and discovered a huge opportunity to drive more avocado sales there. If the South were to capture its fair share of national avocado sales, the region could generate an additional $184 million for the category annually! We’re looking forward to sharing these insights with our customers so they can discover how to win with Mission’s World’s Finest Avocados™ and Mangos.”

Visit Mission Produce at SEPC’s Southern Exposure in Orlando, Fla., from March 6-8, at booth #840.

Photos: Mission Produce