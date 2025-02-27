Steve Circle appointed as new Director of Sales of Main Street Produce

Main Street Produce has announced the appointment of Steve Circle as the new Director of Sales. With an extensive background in sales, business development, and operations in the fresh produce industry, Circle brings a wealth of experience that will help drive the company's continued growth and commitment to quality.

Circle’s career spans over three decades in the fresh produce sector, with leadership roles at Veg-Fresh Farms, Sunrise Growers, and, previously at Main Street Produce. While at Veg-Fresh Farms, he built a berry division from the ground up. While with Veg-Fresh Farms and Sunrise Growers, Circle drove annual sales to over $150 million and oversaw production. His ability to develop high-performing sales teams and implement strategic initiatives has positioned him as a proven leader in the industry.

“I'm ecstatic to return to Main Street Produce, a company that has always felt like home to me,” Steve Circle, Director of Sales of Main Street Produce, states. “Having been part of its journey in the past, I know firsthand the dedication and passion that drive this team. I’m eager to build on that strong foundation and bring innovative solutions to our customers."

Main Street Produce is expanding its operations with a 52-week year-round program, sourcing from California and Florida to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality produce. The company is positioned for strong seasonal performance with peak volume from the Florida crop. Circle’s expertise in sales management, grower relations, and strategic planning will play a key role in leveraging these opportunities and optimizing returns for growers and customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Circle back to Main Street Produce,” said Mark Murai, President, and CEO of Main Street Produce. “His deep industry knowledge and leadership will be instrumental as we expand our reach and reinforce our reputation for delivering high-quality berries to our customers year-round.”

As Main Street Produce continues its growth trajectory, Circle’s leadership will enhance its ability to serve major retail and foodservice accounts while maintaining its steadfast commitment to quality and innovation in the fresh produce industry.