BayWa AG: Frank Hiller elected as new CEO and Matthias J. Rapp new CFO

Press release

The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG has approved the appointment of Dr. Frank Hiller as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Prof. Dr. Matthias J. Rapp as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both will be appointed to the Board of Management as of March 1, 2025.

Gregor Scheller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “BayWa is undergoing the greatest transformation in its history. The company needs to become sustainably more robust and profitable, and to do so it is focusing on its core business areas. We are therefore delighted to welcome the two new members of the Board of Management, who identify strongly with these goals. Dr. Frank Hiller has an impressive track record and extensive experience in managing various companies in difficult times. Above all, however, he is a manager who puts the customer first. We on the Supervisory Board are convinced that he will shape the strategic development of the company along the defined guidelines and successfully implement the associated ideas.

"The management team will thus lead BayWa into a solid and successful future. Prof. Dr. Matthias J. Rapp has extensive expertise in financial management. He has proven time and again that he can successfully lead companies through difficult financial challenges and has strong communication skills. Both gentlemen have assured the Supervisory Board that it is their personal goal to lead BayWa back to success for the benefit of our customers, suppliers and employees.”

Dr. Frank Hiller stated: “I am very excited to be on board at this time. We are facing a fundamental transformation triggered by major financial challenges. BayWa is firmly rooted in agriculture and has always enjoyed an excellent reputation among its customers. Our top priority will be to restore BayWa's good name in the market. I will do everything in my power to lead the company back to its usual stability and commitment. This is what our customers, our shareholders and our employees expect.”

Prof. Dr. Matthias J. Rapp stated: “I firmly believe that together we have the strength and potential to make BayWa more solid and profitable again. It will not be easy, but with determination, transparency and cooperation, we will successfully master this transformation.”