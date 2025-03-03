2024 Cargo throughput in the port of Rotterdam slightly decreased

In 2024, the port of Rotterdam experienced a 0.7% decline in total cargo throughput, amounting to 435.8 million tons, down from 438.8 million tons in the previous year. According to the port’s website, this decrease primarily stemmed from reduced coal and crude oil throughput.

However, the container segment saw growth, with throughput rising by 2.8% to 13.8 million TEU, fueled by increased consumer spending in Europe. The iron ore and scrap, mineral oil products, and other dry bulk segments also reported higher throughput.

Container throughput increased by 2.5% to 133.4 million tons and by 2.8% in TEU, reflecting rising disposable incomes due to wage adjustments and lower inflation, which led to a heightened demand for consumer goods and food.

Conversely, the breakbulk segment declined by 3.7%. Roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) traffic remained stable thanks to a robust fourth quarter, driven by new services and larger vessels. Other breakbulk saw a significant 10% decrease.

“Last year, we found ourselves as a stable port in turbulent international waters. Geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts impacted the global economy, leading to market uncertainty. Economic growth in Europe lagged behind other regions, which is reflected in throughput and business investments in the port of Rotterdam. Despite global conflicts, we have demonstrated resilience as a port and continue to invest in the port of the future,” Port of Rotterdam Authority CEO Boudewijn Siemons stated.

The Port Authority had a prosperous financial year, allowing for significant investments in infrastructure. Notable projects include the initiation of the CO2 transport and storage project, Porthos, and enhancements to the digital resilience of the port through a national cybersecurity platform and the expansion of the Secure Chain.

The port's strong financial standing allowed for an 11% increase in gross investments, totaling €320.6 million. Investments focused on essential infrastructure, including quay walls and jetties, energy transition infrastructure, and digital innovations to enhance the port's attractiveness. Major projects in 2024 included the development of quay walls for container terminal expansion (€42.5 million), the Porthos CO2 project (€39.4 million), the widening of the Yangtzekanaal (€22.5 million), and the Portlantis experience center (€12.8 million).

Overall, the Port Authority reported a solid financial performance with a 4.8% revenue increase to €882.0 million. Operating expenses rose by 8.7% to €318.5 million due to higher maintenance costs and wage adjustments.

As a result, earnings before interest, depreciation, and taxes (EBITDA) grew by 2.7% to €563.5 million, while net profit rose by €40.2 million to €273.7 million. Revenue sources mainly included land leases and port dues, with lease income up by €41.6 million to €508.6 million due to new contracts and price adjustments. However, revenue from port dues decreased by 0.9% to €336.5 million, influenced by larger tanker and container ship call sizes and a decline in ship traffic to Europe as vessels rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope.