Canadian agriculture minister visits U.S. to strengthen ties, tariffs looming

Canada and the United States share one of the most integrated trading relationships in the world, particularly in agriculture. This week, Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s minister of agriculture and agri-food, traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. officials and key stakeholders to emphasize the importance of maintaining this partnership.

While in Washington, MacAulay met with Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), Wes Ward, NASDA president and Arkansas secretary of agriculture, and Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma secretary of agriculture, on the margins of the 2025 NASDA Winter Policy Conference.

Discussions focused on shared priorities, reducing trade barriers, and the value of the agricultural trading relationship, which benefits both Canadian and American farmers and consumers. With $101 billion CAD in agri-food and seafood bilateral trade in 2024, this partnership is essential for businesses and food security.

"Canada and the United States are neighbors by chance and friends by choice. As part of our government's ongoing Team Canada approach, we are committed to preserving and bolstering this vitally important relationship while standing up for Canadians and supporting our hard-working farmers, ranchers, and the communities they support," said MacAulay.

At the NASDA Winter Policy Conference, MacAulay delivered remarks highlighting the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship in fostering a strong and prosperous agricultural sector across North America.

He noted that $200 million worth of agricultural products cross the U.S.-Canada border daily, underscoring the scale of trade. The minister also warned of the potential negative impacts of tariffs on this mutually beneficial exchange, which is crucial to both countries' economies.

Possible tariffs looming

Both governments could implement fresh fruit and vegetable tariffs starting March 4.

This week, the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"We are actively engaging with government officials in Canada and the U.S. to seek clarity on the application of potential tariffs and to ensure that our members' voices are heard," CMPA said.

The two countries are key trade partners. In 2023, Canada imported just over $5 billion in fresh produce from the United States, representing nearly half of all fresh produce imports. Meanwhile, Canadian companies exported just over $4 billion in fresh produce to the U.S., accounting for more than 95% of all fresh produce exports.

Just as important, Canadian companies exported just over $4 billion in fresh produce to the United States, comprising more than 95% of all fresh produce exports.

To conclude his visit, MacAulay met with Senator John Boozman, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson, chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture; Representative Angie Craig, ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture; and representatives from the Meat Institute.

In those meetings, MacAulay reiterated Canada’s commitment to being a reliable and indispensable agricultural trading partner. He also stressed the highly integrated nature of the two countries' supply chains and the negative effects U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods would have on both nations' agriculture sectors, workers, and businesses.