U.S. avocado market shows continued growth

The U.S. avocado market has continued to grow for the second consecutive week, experiencing a 21% increase in shipments along with price adjustments, particularly for smaller sizes.

Mexican supplies continue to dominate, with an 87% share. As for domestic supplies, Californian avocados accounted for 5% of the total volume.

Total containers/trucks by origin totalled 1,410 during week 9, with a projected 1,503 for week 10.

Meanwhile, European volumes have remained stable, with Israel leading exports with a 33% share of the market. In China, Peru has solidified its position as the primary supplier with a 95% share, following Chile's exit, which stood at 5%.

Read the full report here.

