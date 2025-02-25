Volumes and prices rising in the global avocado market

In week 8, the global avocado market saw an increase in volumes shipped to the United States and Europe, along with a rise in prices, according to the latest Avobook report.

In the U.S., imports grew by 28% compared to the previous week, though they remain 20% below the same period in 2024. Mexico continues to dominate with an 85% market share, followed by Colombia (9%) and California (3%).

In Europe, supply has remained stable in recent weeks, with Israel and Spain leading the market, while Peru is gradually gaining relevance. In China, Peruvian avocado prices have risen for the third consecutive week, now standing 43% higher than last year.

Read the full report here.

