Volumes and prices rising in the global avocado market

February 25 , 2025
More News Top Stories
Volumes and prices rising in the global avocado market

In week 8, the global avocado market saw an increase in volumes shipped to the United States and Europe, along with a rise in prices, according to the latest Avobook report.

In the U.S., imports grew by 28% compared to the previous week, though they remain 20% below the same period in 2024. Mexico continues to dominate with an 85% market share, followed by Colombia (9%) and California (3%).

In Europe, supply has remained stable in recent weeks, with Israel and Spain leading the market, while Peru is gradually gaining relevance. In China, Peruvian avocado prices have risen for the third consecutive week, now standing 43% higher than last year.

Read the full report here.

Related articles: Mexican avocado exports drop as US prices spike

You might also be interested in


As Kenyan avocado production grows, how can it increase its share of global exports?
Over 150,000 tons of Michoacan avocados heading to the US for the Super Bowl
APHIS authorizes the importation of Hass avocado from Guatemala to the US
Colombian avocados score big for Super Bowl
UF/IFAS secures $5M USDA-NIFA grant to combat laurel wilt
Territorio Aguacate 2024: Colombia's path to compete in the world stage and opportunities ahead
Mission Produce expands global sourcing to meet avocado and mango demand in Europe & the UK
New Zealand avocado industry recovers from weather challenges looking to grow exports

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands