Planasa brings together key industry players at its Meet&Greet Field Day

Planasa successfully hosted the first edition of its Meet&Greet Field Day, an exclusive event held on March 12 at its R&D center in Cartaya (Huelva). The event aimed to bring together the leading players in the berry sector and welcomed over 200 attendees, including technicians and buyers from major retailers and marketers across Europe and growers from key global regions.

This initiative by Planasa attracted visitors from the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Morocco, South Africa, Italy, Portugal, the United States, China, Mexico, and Austria, among others. This turnout underscores Planasa’s international reach and its role as a leader in berry genetic improvement.

During the event, attendees gained in-depth knowledge of Planasa’s strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry breeding programs, accessing exclusive insights into the development of new varieties tailored to market needs. The company showcased its innovative capacity and commitment to sustainable agriculture by presenting advancements in varieties with greater resilience, better adaptation to climate conditions, and outstanding organoleptic properties to meet the demands of both growers and consumers.

Beyond the technical presentations, the Meet&Greet Field Day proved to be a valuable networking space, fostering knowledge exchange and strengthening relationships across the entire supply chain. The event provided an ideal setting for retailers, growers, and marketers to connect, share experiences, and explore new collaboration opportunities in a relaxed yet productive environment.

The event also served as a platform for attendees to discuss market trends and the berry industry's current challenges. In an increasingly competitive landscape with evolving consumer demands, Planasa emphasized the importance of delivering high-quality varietal solutions that optimize production and offer distinctive products for end consumers.

Planasa extends its sincere thanks to all attendees for their interest and participation and to the entire team involved in organizing the event. Initiatives like this reflect the company’s commitment to driving innovation, excellence, and collaboration, reaffirming its position as a key player in the global berry industry.