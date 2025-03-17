Canada announces investment of more than $1M to address farmers' health and safety

Ahead of Canadian Agricultural Safety Week (CASW), which takes place annually during the third week of March, Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $1,607,291 over three years for the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families, and agricultural workers.

The funding will be used to enhance farm safety and reduce the risk of injuries in Canadian agriculture through national leadership, training programs, awareness campaigns, and on-farm resources.

Fatalities in the country have decreased by 36%, dropping from an average of 110 deaths per year from the 1990s to the early 2000s to 70 deaths per year now. From 2011 to 2020, there were 624 agriculture-related fatalities in Canada, an average of 62 per year.

"Our hardworking farmers do so much for us, from putting food on our tables to keeping our economy strong. This funding will help ensure they are safe and taking care of their own health – both mental and physical so they can continue doing the vitally important work they do," The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food said. "By supporting farmers and their families, we're helping to build stronger, safer agricultural sector for everyone."