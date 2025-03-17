Fifty percent of Tru-Cape South Africa apples are sold locally, and thanks to strategic company decisions, the apple varieties preferred by the local population on the continent have shifted and expanded.

According to the organization, 20 years ago, red apple varieties were the preferred type in the African market, including Granny Smith, Top Red, and Golden Delicious. Today, preferences vary by region, and bi-colored apple varieties have gained popularity.

"East African markets such as Tanzania and Kenya now buy Royal Gala, Cripps Red, Cripps Pink, and Pink Lady from us. While Golden Delicious remains the dominant variety in West Africa, red apple varieties and hard pears are steadily gaining ground,” said Conrad Fick, speaking at a recent media event held in Tru-Cape’s Heritage Orchard on Oak Valley Estate in Grabouw.

In a press release, the organization attributed this shift mainly to consumer demand for superior shelf-life varieties and strategic choices made deliberately by the company.

“Infrastructure, particularly cooling facilities, remains a significant challenge in African markets. As a result, customers need fruit that can withstand longer storage periods,” Conrad said.

He added that the company “strategically added a pallet or two of different varieties to shipments to create a better balance, additionally, European suppliers – our biggest competition on the continent – have played a key role in introducing new varieties such as Pink Lady, Cripps Red, and Inored to the market.”

Although the African market is diverse and essential, it is not without challenges. However, Roelf Pienaar, managing director at Tru-Cape, said the company is proud that approximately 50% of its total basket is sold in Africa, including domestic sales in South Africa.