Colombia, the fourth largest exporter of Hass avocados to the United States, is preparing to supply 130 million pounds to the U.S. market during the 2025 spring-summer growing season.

With orchard maturation, production expansion, and an increasing shift in export volume to the U.S. market, the Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) indicated that peak quantities are expected in late April and early May.

It is also projected that Hass avocados from this season will be available through August.

Avocados from Colombia are available year-round, with two seasons. The primary season begins in the fall (September through February), and the secondary season starts in the spring (March through August).

Colombian Avocado Shipments to the United States

Since Colombia received the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) approval for Hass avocado imports in 2017, the industry has experienced year-over-year growth, driven by the expansion of certified acres and packers.

After a successful and extended primary harvest season, contributing 50 million pounds to the U.S. market, Colombia's avocado industry is poised to continue growing in 2025.

“As U.S. avocado consumption continues to grow, diversifying supply sources with options like Colombia is essential to meet consumer demand and ensure the long-term success of the category,” said Manuel Michel, CAB's CEO.

“Over the past 25 years, avocado consumption has increased from 2.1 pounds per capita to 9.2 pounds per capita, with 76% of households now buying avocados,” he added.

With the volumes projected for this season, Colombia is poised to increase its share of the U.S. market through August, surpassing previous years.

Most of the fruit will continue to be shipped to East Coast ports. The primary size is expected to be in the 60s, with a smaller early crop in the 70s. In addition, fruit size is expected to be 48s and 84s. Also, 48s and 84s will be available throughout the season, ensuring a wide range of sizes to meet market demand.

“It looks like the beginning of a new era,” says Brock Becker, CAB secretary and director of Mission Produce Importers.

“After years of gradual production growth and industry learning, we are making significant progress in developing confidence with Colombian origin that benefits both retailers and consumers,” he said.

“Last year, it was instrumental for us in supporting new in-store experiences to introduce Colombian fruit to the U.S. market,” he said.

Becker commented, "Like anything new, there is always room for improvement, but we are confident that Colombia is becoming a reliable year-round supply option for U.S. buyers.”

Production in Colombia

Consistent rains and favorable tropical weather conditions result in higher yields and improved fruit quality for the growing season.

However, sustained success depends not only on favorable conditions but also on applying acquired knowledge and adopting new avocado rootstocks specific to Colombia's growing conditions.

As the foundation of a tree, high-quality rootstocks play a critical role in producing consistent volumes and higher quality fruit, ensuring the long-term growth and resilience of Colombia's avocado industry.