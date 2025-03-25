CPMA advocating for fresh produce priorities in Canadian federal elections

March 25 , 2025
The Canadian Produce Marketing Association will advocate for fresh produce industry priorities to be front and center in the federal election campaign. Canadians will go to the polls on April 28. 

“Ongoing political uncertainty with our largest trading partner, a series of recent port disruptions,  escalating severe weather events, and continuing consumer concerns about the cost of food have all contributed to significant challenges for the Canadian fresh produce sector,” said CPMA Chair George  Pitsikoulis. “It is imperative that, in this campaign, all parties articulate their plan for how they will help  Canadian businesses thrive and ensure that we can continue to provide our safe, nutritious products for  tables here at home and around the world.” 

CPMA has been actively engaged with all political parties to highlight recommendations for party  platforms in five priority areas, including: 

  • Advancing Canadian interests in international trade, 
  • Increasing produce consumption for healthier communities, 
  • Fueling a competitive and resilient produce supply chain, 
  • Building the fresh produce workforce, and  
  • Supporting a sustainable produce sector. 

“The fresh fruit and vegetable supply chain generates nearly $15 billion of Canada’s GDP and supports more than 185,000 jobs from coast to coast to coast, and we will continue to play a major economic role as we move forward,” said CPMA President Ron Lemaire.  

“More government support is needed to make food a federal priority and to create the conditions necessary to fuel a dynamic fresh produce sector in Canada while ensuring our competitiveness in the global marketplace. We will continue to push for these issues to be reflected in this campaign.” 

More information about CPMA’s election platform priorities can be found on the CPMA website

