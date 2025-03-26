Topline Farms leads the Roma Revolution at CPMA Montreal 2025

Press release

Topline Farms is bringing the Roma Revolution to the CPMA Convention & Trade Show in Montreal from April 8-10, 2025, at Booth #1715. As a Chairman’s Club Sponsor, Topline Farms® is excited to showcase its year-round, greenhouse-grown Roma tomato program, offering Canadian consumers consistent quality and flavor.

With generations of experience, Topline Farms® is committed to providing fresh, local produce. Dino Di Laudo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, is eager to demonstrate how their Roma tomatoes can help retailers boost sales and strengthen customer loyalty.

“Reliability is key to building consumer trust,” says Di Laudo. “For decades, we’ve delivered consistent quality by controlling every step of the process—from seed to delivery. This ensures Canadian retailers can access homegrown Romas year-round, satisfying consumers’ cravings regardless of season.”

Roma tomatoes are currently enjoying a surge in popularity. According to The Packer —Fresh Trends 2024, they are the preferred tomato variety for 45% of consumers. Max Mastronardi, Executive Vice President , sees this as a major growth opportunity.

“The Roma category is thriving,” says Mastronardi. “To meet demand, we’ve introduced convenient pack sizes, including our new 1lb top-seal format. These options make it easy for Canadians to enjoy their favorite ingredient, grown right here at home. Plus, thanks to our cutting-edge greenhouse technology, our Romas taste just as delicious in January as they do in July.”

Topline Farms is rapidly expanding its acreage, becoming one of North America’s largest lit crop Roma growers. Lit Culture technology, which supplements natural sunlight, achieves consistent yields, superior quality, and a more sustainable operation, overcoming the challenges of shorter days and colder temperatures.

At CPMA, attendees can experience the Roma Revolution firsthand. Chef Ervin will create flavorful recipes at Booth #1715, highlighting Topline's Romas's bold taste and versatility.

“Beyond the samples, we’re building a recognizable brand consumers seek out for its chef-quality flavor,” says Chris Veillon, Vice-President of Marketing.