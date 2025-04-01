Frutura acquires Montana Fruits

Global sales and marketing platform Frutura has announced the acquisition of Colombia-based Montana Fruits, which will be managed by the firm’s subsidiary, Dayka & Hackett.

Montana Fruits is a local avocado packer, shipper, and marketer. The company has previously sourced fruit for Frutura, and this acquisition strengthens their existing relationships and enhances Frutura’s presence in the Latin American market, aligning with the company’s international strategy, the firm said in a release.

Frutura CEO David Krause emphasized the company’s approach to acquisitions, which includes collaborating with local management to optimize operations, promoting growth through inter-company cooperation, and expanding supply for priority crops such as avocados. Frutura has already seen success with table grapes, citrus, and berries, and plans to focus on avocados next.

Frutura's expertise in avocados is supported by partnerships with Dayka & Hackett in the U.S., Agrícola Don Ricardo in Peru, and Subsole in Chile. In 2022, the company expressed a strong commitment to expanding its avocado operations by hiring industry leader Stephen Fink.

Fink, the VP of Sales & Marketing at Dayka & Hackett, stated that the acquisition of Montana completes a critical component in achieving vertical integration in the avocado sector. Montana has a well-established customer base in Europe and Chile, and the U.S. market's openness to Colombian avocados presents new opportunities for collaboration.

In recent years, Colombia has become an important avocado-producing region, and Montana has experienced consistent growth. Fink aims to build on this momentum by increasing production volumes.

Frutura's international platform is designed to adapt to challenges such as weather, distribution issues, civil unrest, or government actions, including tariffs. The company’s multi-regional approach positions it well to continue meeting customer needs effectively, regardless of external circumstances.

