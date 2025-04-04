Fresh Inset and Interoc sign exclusive partnership to bring Vidre+ to Peru

Press release

Fresh Inset, the provider of Vidre+ Complex, is partnering with Interoc to expand its presence in Peru. Interoc, a leading agricultural distributor in Latin America, will introduce Vidre+™ to local growers. This exclusive partnership aims to reduce food waste and extend the shelf life of fresh produce in the region.

Vidre+™, Fresh Inset’s groundbreaking active packaging technology, helps prevent ethylene damage, slows the ripening process, and extends the freshness of fruits and vegetables. The technology, which has now been officially registered in Peru, will be exclusively distributed in sticker format by Interoc, with potential future expansions into packaging solutions.

“Partnering with Interoc is a significant step in our mission to deliver sustainable, high-impact solutions to the fresh produce industry,” said Krzysztof Czaplicki, Chief Strategy Officer at Fresh Inset.

“A huge milestone in our regional development, with their deep market expertise and extensive distribution network, we are confident that Peruvian growers will quickly adopt Vidre+™ and see tangible benefits in both product quality and export potential,” commented Juan Llauró, Chief Marketing Officer at Fresh Inset.

Interoc, a leader in crop protection and seed distribution, will handle the sales, distribution, and importation of Vidre+™ stickers across Peru. This partnership is set to benefit key export crops such as limes, avocados, blueberries, and table grapes—helping Peruvian producers maintain product quality over long distances and reach global markets, including Europe and the Far East.

“At Interoc, we are committed to bringing the most advanced solutions to the agricultural sector,” said Fernando De La Punte, Executive VP at Interoc S.A. “Vidre+™ is a game-changer for Peruvian growers, allowing them to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and increase the value of their exports. We are excited to be the exclusive distributor of this innovative technology.”

The first commercial applications of Vidre+™ in Peru are already underway, with growers and exporters actively benefiting from its ability to preserve freshness throughout the supply chain.

Fresh Inset and Interoc look forward to working together to support the agricultural industry in Peru and continue driving innovations in post-harvest technology.