Guatemalan government's actions guarantee mango exports to the U.S.

As part of the actions implemented to guarantee exports of Guatemalan products to the United States of America, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA), through the Vice Ministry of Agricultural Health and Regulations (VISAR), supported the efforts to guarantee mango exports.

Staff from the Animal Health Directorate and the Comprehensive Agricultural and Environmental Protection Program (PIPAA) of VISAR, together with officials from the Embassy of Guatemala in the United States and representatives of the Guatemalan Exporters Association (AGEXPORT), arranged a visit to the facilities of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in Washington D.C., to request the hiring of inspectors at mango packing plants.

Thanks to the prompt action and collaboration between the two governments, mango exports from Guatemala will continue as usual, just in time for the start of the peak season.

Guatemala is projected to export 4 million 4-kilo boxes of mango, about 36 million pounds; last year, 3.4 million boxes of fresh mango were exported to the United States. Over 90% of Guatemalan mango exports are destined for the U.S.

Of the total exported fruit, 90% is of the Tommy Atkins variety, followed by Keitt, Kent, and Ataulfo.