Celebrate Earth Month with the Superfresh Orchard Buddies

PRESS RELEASE

In late 2024, Superfresh Growers launched a new organic packaging line to attract families, find homes for smaller apples, and share their passion for sustainable farming. As we step into Earth Month and witness the orchards coming to life with bloom, this initiative feels more timely than ever.

"We had a mission to make organic apples more appealing to children. We realized that the precious resources in and around our orchards and fields – animals, pollinators, trees, plants, and clean air and water – could be woven into fun and meaningful stories. Stories about nature and sustainability also resonate with parents. Thus, the Orchard Buddies were born!" says Brena Mengarelli, Content Manager at Superfresh Growers.

This lovable cast of furry (and feathered) friends is committed to sustaining their orchard home, collaborating with bees and ladybugs to implement integrated pest management (IPM) practices, and ensuring native flowers thrive. As apple trees burst into bloom, pollinators take center stage, highlighting the crucial role of biodiversity in the orchard. This brand aims to educate consumers about sustainable farming while encouraging kids to eat more apples!

The line currently consists of organic Gala and Fuji apples, with plans to expand the offerings to additional varieties. These pouch bags are made from 100% LDPE - a recyclable material that can be returned to store drop-off locations or any facility that accepts film recycling.

In their public debut at the 2024 IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show, Superfresh Growers shared the bags and matching display cartons in an eye-catching display. Equipped with Orchard Buddy stuffed animals and a custom children’s book touting How the Orchard Buddies Saved the Bees, the new packaging created a positive buzz.

The Orchard Buddies initiative reflects Superfresh Growers’ commitment to sustainability and education. By incorporating stories about nature and environmental stewardship, the brand seeks to connect with families on a deeper level. Parents can feel good about providing their children with healthy, organic snacks, while kids can learn about the importance of protecting the environment and their role in sustaining it.

Discover more about the Orchard Buddies at www.superfreshgrowers.com/buddies. Explore character bios and download fun activity sheets, including a coloring page, crossword, and more!