Cherry Growers Australia appoints new CEO

Press Release

Cherry Growers Australia announced Penny Measham's appointment as its Chief Executive Officer, effective May 12th, 2025.

The organization called the new CEO "an exceptional leader with a deep-rooted passion for horticulture and a long-standing commitment to the cherry industry."

Many of you will already know of Penny’s dedication to cherries and her passion for working alongside growers and industry stakeholders to help achieve a shared vision. We are thrilled to welcome her into the role, and it is a real privilege to have someone of her calibre joining CGA at this important time."

Her impressive career spans executive leadership roles across research and development, international trade, market development and biosecurity. She has served within Hort Innovation, the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture and the Department of Primary Industries Queensland and brings strong networks across agriculture, government, research institutions and industry. Penny’s collaborative approach, coupled with her ability to bring people together and build high-performing teams, makes her an outstanding fit for our organization.

Penny’s roots in the cherry industry run deep. She grew up in Tasmania and began her career working closely with cherry growers. Her academic journey began with a degree in Applied Science (Agriculture), followed by a PhD that focused on solving key challenges in cherry production, including groundbreaking work on the causes of fruit splitting. During this time, she also worked as a lecturer and research fellow, contributing to both practical and academic outcomes for horticulture.

Her commitment to the industry extends globally through her roles with the International Society of Horticultural Science and other international research collaborations. Yet she has always remained firmly connected to Australian horticulture and the growers who shape it.

This is a very exciting step forward for CGA, and one that presents a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our position and continue advocating for growers’ interests, both at home and overseas. Penny is a terrific candidate, and I’m confident she will bring fresh perspective, energy and leadership as we move into this next chapter.

Please join me in warmly welcoming Penny Measham as CGA’s new CEO.