Alico turns to real estate development after ending citrus operations in Florida

Alico, once recognized as one of the largest citrus growing companies in Florida, has filed a development application to build a 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) community in the southwest of the state.

Associated Press reports that the company informed that each village will have about 4,500 homes and will be integrated with 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) of protected conservation land.

The Fort Myers-based company owns 53,371 acres (21,600 hectares) across eight counties in Florida and 48,700 acres (19,700 hectares) of oil, gas, and mineral rights in the state.

Back in January, the company said it had been facing increasing financial challenges from citrus greening disease and adverse weather for several seasons.

Alico's President and CEO, John Kiernan, said the organization's citrus production had declined approximately 73% over the last ten years. The company said it would not invest more money in its citrus operation after the 2025 crop was harvested.

As for many other growers in the state, citrus growing in Florida is no longer economically viable for Alico.

At the turn of the century, there were more than 832,00 acres (337,000 hectares) of citrus groves in Florida according to USDA data. Last year, the production area had reduced to just 275,000 acres (111,300 hectares).