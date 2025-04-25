Fresh Del Monte receives SEAL Business Sustainability Award 2025

Fresh Del Monte has been recognized with the SEAL Business Sustainability Award 2025 for the fourth time in five years. This award highlights the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, particularly in its operations in Costa Rica.

SEAL Business Sustainability is an awards-based environmental advocacy organization. In addition to business awards, they have Environmental Journalism Awards and Environmental Research Grants.

Each year, the SEAL Awards recognize 50 of the world's most sustainable and noteworthy companies, honoring their leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Fresh Del Monte's impact

The company has made significant progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally, aligning with the commitments of the Paris Agreement and Costa Rica's national decarbonization goals.

Through its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), it set clear targets to reduce emissions from its operations: 27.5% in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and 12.3% in Scope 3 emissions by 2030.

However, thanks to the implementation of innovative sustainable strategies, Fresh Del Monte was able to reach its Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction target seven years ahead of schedule, consolidating its position as an industry benchmark in the fight against climate change.

Achievements in Costa Rica

In the Central American country, initiatives to reduce emissions include the transition to cleaner energy sources, such as the installation of solar panels at the company's facilities and modern fossil fuel-efficient machinery.

As part of its efforts to improve energy efficiency, Fresh Del Monte has implemented state-of-the-art technologies in its farms and plants in Costa Rica.

The use of solar panels has led to a significant reduction in energy consumption from the country's electricity grid, allowing for the utilization of photovoltaic energy to power various operations. In addition, Fresh Del Monte has developed pilot projects, such as the use of advanced technologies for nutrient monitoring, which enable the application of the exact amount of fertilizer required by each crop, optimizing its use without compromising plant nutrition. These projects are globally scalable.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Fresh Del Monte has implemented conservation practices that not only positively impact the environment but also the local communities.

In the case of Costa Rica, the country has invested in conserving more than 8,000 hectares of forest, creating biological corridors that facilitate the reproduction of species while allowing for the continuation of agricultural activities. Additionally, it has implemented reforestation and pollinator protection efforts, which are essential for the health of the agricultural ecosystem.

Fresh Del Monte's operations in Costa Rica have demonstrated their commitment to sustainability. Some of the operations have received certifications such as GLOBALG.A.P., which validates best agricultural practices. In addition, as part of its comprehensive sustainability program, there are products such as Del Monte Zero™ Pineapple, which is executed in Costa Rica and was certified as Carbon Neutral by SCS Global Services thanks to the offsetting of emissions produced by the more than 8,000 hectares of forest that the company owns in Costa Rica.

Fresh Del Monte's efforts in Costa Rica will continue to move forward with new sustainability projects. The company continues to invest in regenerative agriculture, including the use of living groundcovers and the development of pest-resistant crops to improve soil health and biodiversity.

In 2023, the company expanded its solar energy project, which powers four packing plants and farm offices, preventing the emission of 4.8 tons of CO2e.

"At Fresh Del Monte, we understand that the future of the planet depends on the action we take today. We are committed to Costa Rica, not only in terms of efficiency and sustainability, but also in building a legacy for future generations," commented Michael Calderón, spokesperson for Fresh Del Monte Costa Rica.