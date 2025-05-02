Altar Produce announced strategic growth in specialty vegetable programs

Press release

Altar Produce, a global leader in the production and marketing of premium vegetables, proudly announces a significant expansion in its specialty vegetable offerings, reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-driven solutions.

As part of this growth initiative, Altar Produce is announcing a growth in its year-round Green Onion Program, designed to meet the rising global demand with consistent supply, scalable volume, and tailored presentations. With operations rooted in strategically growing regions, the program ensures continuous availability and optimal freshness for retail, foodservice, and wholesale partners.

“Our ability to pack in any presentation format requested by our clients—from consumer-ready retail packs, foodservice to customized bulk solutions—reflects our deep commitment to flexibility and customer service 52 weeks per year” said Rodrigo Torres, Director of Global Sales. “We’re focused on delivering value beyond the field.”

This program is supported by Altar’s investment in infrastructure and production capacity, enabling the company to scale up volume without compromising quality. Each step in the supply chain is reinforced by stringent quality controls and industry certifications, guaranteeing premium, uniform product standards year-round.

Beyond Green Onions, Altar Produce is expanding its portfolio with a strong focus on Brussels Sprouts and Broccoli. These categories reflect consumer trends and market opportunities where Altar's expertise in field operations, postharvest management, and logistics can deliver exceptional results.

This strategic growth aligns with Altar Produce’s vision to be a partner for fresh solutions, offering product excellence, service and commercial reliability.