Sunkist summer citrus is in full bloom: grapefruit season shines with new combo bag launch

Press release

Sunkist is turning up the flavor this summer, spotlighting the bold, tangy refreshment of California-grown grapefruit and introducing a new way to enjoy it — the 3lb and 5lb Grapefruit Combo Bags, now shipping nationwide.

With citrus demand climbing and shoppers seeking fresh, flavorful convenience, Sunkist’s Grapefruit combo bag is tailor-made for summer’s big moments—from backyard brunches to refreshing recipes on the go.

“Grapefruit brings a bold, refreshing twist to summer,” said Cassie Howard, Sr. Director of Category Management and Marketing at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “While citrus shines brightest in winter, our grapefruit and summer varieties are perfect for warm-weather moments. With our new 3lb and 5lb grapefruit combo bags, we’re making it easier than ever for families to enjoy fresh Sunkist citrus with convenience and value top of mind.”

According to a recent Sunkist-commissioned study, citrus consumption continues to grow, with over 80 percent of fresh fruit consumers eating some type of citrus weekly — a 6-point year-over-year increase. Grapefruit is seeing renewed enthusiasm among health-conscious shoppers, with premium perception of Sunkist fruit rising over the past year.

The newly designed combo bag, available for both California-grown Star Ruby and Marsh Ruby grapefruit varieties, offers a colorful mix that delivers both taste and nutrition all summer long.

“The combo bag is designed with our consumers in mind,” added Howard. “It reflects what shoppers are looking for: flavor, variety, freshness you can see, and the trusted quality of Sunkist citrus. Its versatility makes it perfect for families, foodies, and wellness-driven shoppers alike.”

Recent in-market trials of Sunkist grapefruit underscored just how well the product resonates with today’s citrus shoppers. Consumers praised the sweet-tart flavor, high vitamin C content, and added nutritional benefits like vitamin A and fiber. Most enjoy their grapefruit as a morning boost or refreshing snack — and over half expressed interest in incorporating grapefruit into more meals, particularly at dinnertime. With 80 percent seeing it as an incremental addition to their fruit basket, the combo bag presents a strong opportunity to drive both repeat purchases and new usage occasions.

Cassie Howard highlighted exciting new recipes Sunkist is bringing to consumers this summer: "Our Grapefruit Breakfast Boats are perfect for a refreshing start to your day. Try out Grapefruit Coconut Pie Cups for a delightful dessert. And for a vibrant summer appetizer, our Grapefruit Ceviche is a must-try."

To bring the category to life in-store, Sunkist is inviting retailers to join its Grapefruit Display Contest, running from May 1 to August 1. Contact your local Sunkist sales rep for complete contest rules and participation methods.

Sunkist is bringing even more to the table. In addition to grapefruit, the cooperative’s seasonal lineup features sweet Valencia oranges and bright, flavorful lemons — all available in both conventional and organic varieties. It’s a collection rooted in quality, grown by generations of family farmers who know citrus best.

With flavor, color, and refreshment packed into every piece of fruit, the Sunkist summer lineup invites citrus lovers everywhere to celebrate the season — and soak up the Sunny Days.