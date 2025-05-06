Northern European ports brace for a congested summer

Port congestion in Northern Europe is rising after a strike in the Belgian Port of Antwerp triggered bottlenecks and a ripple effect on neighboring countries.

Additionally, Chinese cargo destined for the U.S. could be diverted to European ports during the summer due to the trade war between both nations, worsening the movement of goods in the ports.

Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand told Lloyd’s List he expects some Chinese-manufactured goods to end up in Europe.

“Fast forward to mid-June, if ports have not sorted this out by then, it will be carnage. We’re seeing disruption here, but it could get worse six weeks from now,” Sand said.

Overall, this year has been challenging for Northern European ports. However, the situation has been made worse by the national strike in Antwerp, which began on April 29, 2025. This strike has led to a complete blockage of the port area, with ships unable to enter or leave.

On April 30, the port of Antwerp-Bruges reported more than 100 ships awaiting berth clearance or leave terminals.

Additionally, Metro News reports that in Germany, Bremerhaven has nearly 30% of vessels waiting for berths, and inland rail disruptions further complicate the situation. Landslides and line closures near Hannover forced lengthy rail detours, impacting traffic to and from major ports including Hamburg, Rotterdam, and Duisburg. These rail delays are causing a cascading effect across Northern Europe’s inland logistics.

The Netherlands is also under pressure, with unresolved automation disputes in Rotterdam contributing to labour-related delays. In France, strikes at Le Havre have eased during ongoing negotiations, but the risk of renewed action remains high.

Last week, four ships anchored off the UK’s east coast were awaiting clearance into London Gateway and three off Southampton. Meanwhile, two ships were waiting outside Le Havre, sitting at the Le Havre anchorage, Lloyd’s List Intelligence vessel-tracking data showed.

A series of factors, including full container yards, labor unrest, staff shortages, and changing carrier alliance networks, add to Europe's logistical struggle.