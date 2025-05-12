Ocean Mist Farms wrapping up successful spring artichoke season

Press release

Ocean Mist Farms, North America's leading grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, is wrapping up a successful spring artichoke season as the company transitions into its Northern California summer season.

“We’ve been very pleased with the excellent quality and sizing this spring crop produced,” said Ben Wilson, commodity account manager for Ocean Mist Farms. Adding, “The varieties we grow in our northern region have been specially selected or developed to perform well in this unique coastal climate, just as our desert varieties are tailored to thrive in our Southern California winter growing region.”

Ocean Mist Farms’ spring and summer artichokes are grown from perennial plants that perform best in cooler climates and thrive in temperate weather environments, especially coastal areas, with a low risk of frost.

Wilson states, “Artichokes love a Mediterranean climate, which we are fortunate to have here in the Monterey Bay area.” Adding, “Cool-climate crops thrive in foggy environments all summer long. Add in this region's rich, fertile soils, along with sunny but mild days and cool nights, and you’ve got the perfect conditions for growing premium-quality artichokes.”

While the company’s popular purple artichoke season has concluded until next winter, Ocean Mist expects steady volumes of globe artichokes over the next couple of weeks. Wilson explained, “There is typically a slight dip in supply as we transition into our summer crop, but with pre-planning, retailers can still take advantage of promotable volumes throughout the summer.”