Fresh Del Monte unveils new cargo facility

Portal Portuario has reported that global fruit producer and marketer Fresh Del Monte, along with Freeport Warehouse LLC and Port Freeport, has inaugurated the new Cross-Dock #1 cargo facility. The 7,400-square-meter refrigerated warehouse is located near the Velasco Container Terminal.

The facility is designed to optimize reefer cargo handling and improve supply chain efficiency. It features 84 access doors, seven temperature-controlled chambers to maintain an uninterrupted cold chain, and expanded storage areas to reduce truck congestion. It supports Fresh Del Monte’s import operations by distributing bananas and pineapples to Texas and nearby markets.

With the launch of Cross-Dock #1, the company gains additional flexibility and capacity to serve customers across the southern United States. Since initiating its weekly service to Port Freeport in mid-2024, Fresh Del Monte has deployed fuel-efficient vessels capable of carrying more than 600 refrigerated containers per voyage.

"This facility is a testament to the strong partnership between Fresh Del Monte, North American Stevedoring Holding Co., and Port Freeport. We are proud to welcome this new addition to our port community and to contribute positively to the region's economy," said Ravi Singhania, Chairman of the Port Freeport Commission.

"This facility represents a strategic extension of our regional logistics network. Our collaboration with Port Freeport and North American Stevedoring enables us to enhance the service standards our customers expect, strengthen cold chain integrity, speed up delivery times, and build the scale necessary for future growth. We value this partnership and our shared commitment to operational excellence," said Raul Saca, Senior Vice President of Global Logistics for Fresh Del Monte.

Related articles: