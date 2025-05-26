Soluna launches cold-pressed juice from signature Bravo apples

Press release

Soluna has announced the launch of Soluna Apple Juice, a cold-pressed juice made exclusively from its signature ANABP 01 apples, also branded as Bravo apples in Australia.

The company said in a release that the product delivers a bold, naturally sweet flavour with nothing added, representing a new standard in apple juice purity and taste.

Soluna Apple Juice is crafted with cold-pressing technology to ensure maximum nutrient retention and fresh flavour. To maintain both safety and quality without the use of heat, the juice undergoes High-Pressure Processing (HPP), a method that preserves its natural integrity.

Key product benefits include:

Cold Pressed – to retain essential nutrients

High Pressure Processed (HPP) – safe, with no compromise on flavour • 90-Day Shelf Life – long-lasting freshness

90-Day Shelf Life Unmatched Taste – as crisp and satisfying as a bite into a Bravo apple

“Soluna is more than just apple juice – it’s a celebration of Australian innovation and the pure, vibrant flavour of our ANABP 01 apples,” said Sean Engelbrecht, Commercialisation Manager at WA Farm Direct. “We’ve combined natural quality with modern technology to deliver an apple juice experience unlike any other.”

Soluna Apple Juice is now available at select retailers across Australia.