Ocean Mist Farms welcomes industry veteran Jeff Fulton

Ocean Mist Farms, North America's leading grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Fulton as Senior Director of Commodity Vegetable Sales.

With over 30 years of experience in sales, strategy, and team leadership, Fulton brings extensive product and market expertise to his new role. His deep industry knowledge and proven track record in business development and product management have him well-poised to make an immediate impact at Ocean Mist Farms.

“Jeff’s skillset will be instrumental to the continued growth of our commodity sales program,” said Rick Bravo, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “His experience in team leadership, strategic planning, and negotiations makes him exceptionally well-suited for this new role.”

Fulton joins Ocean Mist Farms following a three-decade career at Dole Vegetable Company, where he began as a sales coordinator in 1995. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, holding key positions including District Sales Manager, Product Manager, Director of Sales, and most recently, Vice President of Fresh Pack Sales and Product Manager.

“I’ve worked for a competitor of Ocean Mist Farms since the start of my career,” said Fulton. “From the outside, I’ve always respected Ocean Mist as a brand synonymous with quality, service, and value. When the opportunity came to consider a change, I knew I wanted to stay in this industry that I’ve been passionate about for over 30 years, and I’m thrilled to join the Ocean Mist team.”

In his new role, Fulton will be responsible for driving profitability, executing sales and marketing strategies, managing budgets, and leading a high-performance sales team. “I thrive in a fast-paced environment,” he said. “The dynamic nature of this business keeps you nimble and on your toes – adaptability is key."

Fulton and his wife, Kimberly, are excited to welcome their first grandchild this fall.