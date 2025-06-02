South Africa launches pome campaign in China

The South African pear and apple season is underway in China, and the country's agriculture industry just launched a 2025 consumer awareness campaign to boost visibility and sales.

Launching in popular retail chains Shengguo and Xianfeng, the campaign's new slogan is “Beautiful South Africa, Beautiful Fruits." The purpose is to highlight the quality and taste of the fruit and its country of origin.

The strategy focuses on in-store promotions, inviting shoppers to experience the freshness and flavor of South African apples and pears firsthand, combined with offline retail activations, consumer events, and a strong social media presence to reach a broad audience.

The campaign marks a significant step forward in expanding South Africa’s footprint in the Chinese fresh produce market, strengthening ties between the two regions, and sharing the best of South Africa’s orchards with Chinese households," South Africa's HORTGRO said in a press release.

This past season, South Africa's pome fruit exports to China totaled over a million cartons, with 5,923,768 cartons over the past 10 years. The top three varieties exported are Fuji, Royal Gala, and Flash Gala.