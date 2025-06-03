Picota cherries expect high cherry volume despite rainy season

Spain's mild wet season has delayed the Picota cherry season in the Jerte Valley for around two weeks. However, the producers’ organization Agrupación de Cooperativas del Valle del Jerte reports the association still projects a medium-to-high, high-quality harvest.

According to a press release by Jerte Picota Cherries, the Picota sector did not suffer any significant impact from hail, and while rainfall did affect the opening days of the season and caused some damage to extra-early varieties during the ripening stage, it has not affected the sector's volume and quality.

Jerte Valley growers are optimistic and looking forward to presenting their product to consumers.

The season kicks off at the end of May and is expected to run until late July or early August, with the UK representing the largest export destination for Picotas and the second-largest overall following the domestic Spanish market.

Agrupación has been running a longstanding promotional campaign in the UK, and is again planning a range of in-store retailer activity, recipe development, trade and consumer media this season as it looks to reinforce the fruit’s unique selling points.

“In some countries, this type of cherry is still unfamiliar, so we need to communicate to consumers what Picotas are and why they are the perfect sweet and healthy snack,” Agrupación chief executive Tierno Díaz explains. “Fortunately, we have been promoting them in the UK for more than 20 years, and both distributors and consumers already recognize and appreciate their uniqueness.”