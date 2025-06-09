New "ripen at home" bananas from Tesco aim to cut food waste

British consumers will now have greater flexibility regarding the shelf life of fruit at home, as Tesco has added “ripen at home” bananas to its range - an initiative aimed at reducing food waste.

Bananas are among the most popular foods in U.K. supermarkets, but they are also among the most frequently wasted due to their rapid ripening, Tesco reported.

According to data from the 2023 report by the WRAP group (Waste and Resources Action Programme), British households throw away one million bananas every day.

Less waste at home

This move will allow shoppers to plan their week more effectively, as the bananas will have a shelf life approximately four days longer.

The initiative comes at a time when the U.K. is seeing strong demand for bananas, with around 4 billion sold last year—an increase of 2.6% from the previous year—in a market valued at £674 million, according to Kantar Worldpanel (2025).

Dan Bentley, banana buyer at Tesco, commented that demand has increased over the past year, “but we know bananas can ripen quickly, which is why we hope that by offering a longer-lasting option, customers can plan more easily and reduce waste at home.”

Understanding the banana consumer

The decision follows a survey carried out by the supermarket to understand its customers' banana buying habits and preferences:

Most shoppers buy a bunch at a time, especially for online purchases.

Customers typically eat one banana per day and expect the bunch to last at least five days.

Shoppers who choose bananas based on individual color prefer medium-ripe bananas, while those who buy multiple bunches are motivated by freshness and plan by selecting a variety of ripeness.

Overall, if given the option, online shoppers would prefer to receive greener bananas than they currently do.

The “ripen at home” bananas will be sold in packs held together by an adhesive band that identifies them.

They will be priced at 78 pence for five bananas - the same price Tesco charges for ripe bananas.