Washington Red Raspberry Commission launches frozen raspberry campaign

The Washington Red Raspberry Commission launched a new national campaign to highlight U.S.-grown frozen raspberries and encourage consumers to choose locally grown.

The new campaign, "The Great American Frozen Raspberry," seeks to drive the consumption of American-grown raspberries all year long.

Ninety percent of the nation’s frozen red raspberries come from Washington. According to WRRC, its new campaign looks to "spotlight a legacy of American farming, innovation, and unmatched quality that’s been generations in the making."

The campaign will encourage shoppers to look for frozen red raspberries labeled “Product of the U.S.A.” at major retailers including Costco, Kroger, Meijer, WinCo, and others, and to try consumer products that feature American-grown raspberries as an ingredient. It will also drive the story of Washington red raspberries through social media, podcasts, and soon, in the field.

“Every frozen Washington red raspberry is a reflection of the craft and care our farmers put into their work, many of them carrying on generations of family tradition,” Stacey Beier, WRRC’s associate director, said in a press release. “The quality truly speaks for itself — you have to taste it to believe it. Through this campaign, we’re elevating that story and helping consumers not only get to know the people behind these raspberries, but also discover fresh, creative ways to enjoy these vibrant fruits all year long.”

The organization has partnered with a lineup of food, health, and lifestyle social media creators to develop vibrant content and recipes that spotlight the versatility of frozen red raspberries in everyday meals, from brunch boards and smoothies to sauces and desserts.

This July, as part of the Northwest Raspberry Festival, WRRC will engage the local northern Washington community and influential stakeholders to visit and experience the raspberry harvest firsthand, connecting guests directly with the people and processes behind Washington red raspberries.

Across its digital platforms, including RedRazz.org, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as through digital paid media, the campaign is designed to create a comprehensive impact that informs and inspires consumers to purchase and try U.S.-grown frozen raspberries.